Munawar Faruqui is again making headlines for his love life. The comedian has reportedly gotten married. The Bigg Boss 17 winner tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Mumbai on May 26th.

Rumours about Munawar’s second wedding started circulating online after a picture of his Nikah’s invitation went viral on social media. A source close to the comedian has now confirmed that he has gotten married to Mehzabeen Coatwala. Here is everything you need to know about Munawar Faruqui’s second wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala.

All About Mehzabeen Coatwala, Munawar Faruqui’s Second Wife

Mehzabeen Coatwala is not new to the showbiz industry, as she is a well-known makeup artist. As per sources, she is based in Mumbai and belongs to the Menon community. Mehzabeen has worked as a makeup artist with several big names in the industry, including the likes of Varun Dhawan.

She shares a close bond with influencer and Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, and worked with her throughout her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 journey. Other celebrities with whom she has collaborated include Aamir Ali, Yogita Bihani, and Srishty Rode.

Mehzabeen is recognized internationally for her makeup skills. She has overseas clients in Dubai and an IMA certification from the London College of Makeup. Like Munawar, Mehzabeen is a divorcee with a 10-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. She is also fairly popular on Instagram, having close to 13k followers at the time of writing.

Munawar and Mehzabeen’s Secret Wedding Ceremony

Neither Munawar nor Mehzabeen has yet posted a statement regarding their wedding. According to an insider, the two initially met for a professional arrangement, but sparks flew quickly. The couple bonded over their shared experiences and soon fell in love, paving the way for their marriage. The Nikah ceremony took place at ITC Grand Central in Mumbai on May 26th.

The couple’s close friends and family were the only guests, and they were all asked to submit their mobile phones outside so that pictures of the event could not be taken. Munawar’s close friend Hina Khan was reportedly present at the ceremony, as she recently posted a selfie on her Instagram story with the song ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai.’

Munawar has consistently made news for his relationship status in the past year. During his stint on Bigg Boss, both his ex-girlfriend Nazila and co-contestant Ayesha Khan accused him of cheating. The comedian was previously married to Jasmine from 2017 to 2022 and shares a son, Mikael, with her.

