Shefali Jariwala is popularly known as the Kaanta Laga girl. It was her dance number that grabbed her a lot of eyeballs and she turned into an overnight sensation. But that on-screen image stayed with fans for years. In a way that she was even blamed for her first failed marriage because of the bold character, she played in the song. Read on for all the details!

For the unversed, Shefali was initially married to Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros fame. The duo tied the knot in 2004 but things fell apart in 5 years and they got divorced in 2009. She gave love another chance and got married to Parag Tyagi in 2014.

Shefali Jariwala is now opening about her failed marriage. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, “When that happens to you, you think it’s the end of the world, it is difficult, you think ‘what has happened?’ I was so young when I got married and I got divorced. It was very difficult for me but I had a very strong support system – my parents, my friends and everybody – so I could deal with it. And then, there were times when you stop believing in love. You go through that phase where you are like, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again’ or ‘I don’t think I’ll ever get into a relationship again, shaadi toh bohot door ki baat hai (marriage is out of the question)’. But it passes.”

But things got worse when she was trolled all and her Kaanta Laga image was blamed for it all. Shefali Jariwala added, “It’s a problem. Why are women subjected to such judgments and men are not? Why is it okay for men to get married ten times and women to not get married twice? Isi ne kuch kiya hoga, isi mein kuch hoga, yeh toh Kaanta Laga ladki hai, yeh bohot bold hai (They say, ‘She must be the one at fault, she is the Kaanta Laga girl, she is so bold’). Come on! That is a character we play on screen. Just because you play a vamp or a villain or a bold character doesn’t make you that. You’re an actor.”

But we’re glad she moved past it all and come out stronger. More power to Shefali Jariwala!

