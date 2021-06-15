Lagaan Reunion Ft. Aamir Khan & Team To Release As 'Chale Chalo Lagaan: Once Upon' On Netflix

A new reunion special titled “Chale Chalo Lagaan: Once Upon” celebrates 20 years of Aamir Khan’s iconic blockbuster “Lagaan”. The film was released on June 15, 2001.

“We broke our backs while making Lagaan, but our hearts were full of joy. Lagaan has showered us all with so much love. I am so grateful to all my fellow travellers on this magical journey,” said Aamir of the film, which marked his production debut besides casting him in the central role, and was nominated for an Oscar in Best Foreign Film category,” said Aamir.

“Lagaan is something I am extremely grateful for and I will always cherish every memory of this ongoing journey. It is also so wonderful to see that the journey of Lagaan continues, and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with the Lagaan gang thanks to this initiative by Netflix. Re Bhaiyya chhuttey Lagaan!!” Aamir Khan added, about the reunion special.

Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan’s director Ashutosh Gowariker said: “My ultimate dream was to create something that will linger in the audience’s mind. That it would be appreciated 20 years down the line is something that is unimaginable.”

Gowariker added: “It is overwhelming for me as well as the entire team of the film that this dream became a reality. Lagaan is the story of people coming together and standing united against all odds.”

“Lagaan is one of the most iconic creations of Indian cinema. It is an epic tale that won hearts everywhere and showed the brilliance of Indian storytelling on the global stage. It’s an honour for Netflix to celebrate 20 years of Lagaan with the incredible team behind this film,” said Moni ka Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India. The special by Aamir Khan Productions, Ashutosh Gowariker and Netlflix will stream on Netflix India’s YouTube channel.

