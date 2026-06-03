The love track Maskara from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has struck a powerful chord with audiences, rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about songs of the year. Clocking an explosive 10 million+ views and inspiring 100,000+ reels across social media, Maskara has emerged as a viral music moment of the year, transforming from a film track into a digital phenomenon.

Maskara Becomes A Viral Sensation Online

Featuring the infectious chemistry of Sharvari and Vedang Raina, Maskara, composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, has struck a powerful chord with audiences, with its playful romance, striking visuals, and instantly addictive hook, turning it into a favorite across platforms. The song has sparked a wave of fan recreations, dance trends, and creator-led content, cementing its place as a breakout cultural moment.

At the heart of this viral wave is Sharvari, whose turban look and effortless charm have become one of the most talked-about elements of the song. From fan edits to reel recreations, audiences are loving Sharvari’s Maskara avatar, further proving her growing popularity.

More About Main Vaapas Aaunga

The song’s soaring popularity has only heightened anticipation for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited cinematic spectacle, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. Set against the emotional backdrop of Partition, the film has steadily built strong momentum since its announcement.

Releasing on 12th June, Main Vaapas Aaunga has now climbed to the top of IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Films list for 2026, reflecting the growing audience excitement and nationwide curiosity around the film.

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