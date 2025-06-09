Megan Fox is one of Hollywood’s most striking faces. After being propelled to global fame with Transformers (2007), she is frequently revered as a true beauty in possession of her striking blue eyes, immaculate features, and charismatic presence. Over the years, speculation has swirled around whether her look is entirely natural or subtly enhanced. Fox, however, set the record straight when she publicly addressed all her cosmetic procedures.

What Did Experts Say About Megan Fox’s Plastic Surgery Rumors?

Megan Fox’s plastic surgery rumors have long been debated among beauty surgeons and cosmetologists. Back in 2018, Dr. Matthew Schulman, a New York-based cosmetic surgeon, told MYA that changes in Megan’s nose hint towards the possibility of a nose job.

“In older photos, her nose appears wider and her nasal tip has a noticeable cleft. More recent photos show a more refined and narrow nose, as well as a smoother nasal tip.” Addressing Botox and filler rumors, Dr. Schulman said, “Her lips are more full and her cheekbones are higher. Likely the result of Restylane or Juvaderm.”

Megan Fox after Plastic surgery. pic.twitter.com/X4P9xrREQ1 — precious 🐦‍⬛ (@MPtweets4) May 10, 2024

What Cosmetic Procedure Did Megan Fox Really Undertake?

Megan finally opened up about her cosmetic journey on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. She candidly shared that she had a nose job in her early twenties, putting to rest the endless rumors about multiple rhinoplasties. “That’s something I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries, which is impossible. Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was, I’m going to say, 23. It’s been well over a decade. I’ve not touched my nose since then,” Fox revealed.

The Jennifer’s Body actress also revealed she underwent her first breast augmentation at around 21 or 22. After breastfeeding three children, she had her breasts done for the second time, and more recently for the third time. According to Fox, as retrieved via PEOPLE, she opted for 32D implants this time but admitted that she hates being under the knife.

“They’re not even that big. They’re a 32D, which is not that big. They just look big on my body because my body’s tiny, but if, like, you could have gone bigger I would have had him go bigger, because I don’t like surgery. The fact that I had to do it, I was like, ‘I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through. I don’t want to wake up with a full B cup; there’s no f**king point,” Fox shared.

Beyond that, Megan took the time to shut down some persistent false information about her plastic surgeries. The actress clarified that she has not had a facelift, lateral brow lift, regular brow lift, or thread lifts. She also denied liposuction, BBLs (Brazilian butt lifts), or body contouring of any kind. In her words, “I’ll never have any fat removed… I will only ever put fat in. I will never take fat out… I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.”

megan fox showing off all her facial

expressions after being accused of

getting botox, 2011 pic.twitter.com/nEUYP1v9dL — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) November 16, 2022

Megan Fox Underwent One Secret Plastic Surgery

While Megan was impressively transparent about most of her surgeries, she admitted there’s one procedure she won’t disclose, at least not yet. “There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good,” she remarked. “And it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it.”

That secrecy only fueled curiosity, with fans and experts alike left guessing. Whether it’s a niche procedure or an up-and-coming trend in cosmetic medicine, Megan Fox clearly wants to keep this one beauty secret close to her chest.

Megan Fox photographed by Jeff Vespa (2009) pic.twitter.com/fJCx6Rh0qk — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 3, 2025

Megan Fox’s openness is refreshing in a world where many celebrities deny the obvious. Perfection is entirely her own choice, partially enhanced and partially natural, even for a beauty icon like Megan.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Who Is Nat Wolffe? Exploring Net Worth & More Exciting Details Of Billie Eilish’s Rumored BF!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News