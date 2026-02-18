Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the cult Evil Dead franchise and Tobey Maguire’s blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy, is back in theaters with his latest directorial effort, Send Help. Now in its third week of release, the film continues to show steady momentum. After collecting $8.8 million over the February 13-15 weekend, it added another $1.3 million in North America on its third Monday, pushing its domestic total to $49.1 million. At its current pace, the film is tracking toward a projected domestic finish in the $60-70 million range.

Send Help’s Current Box Office Earnings & Break-Even Point

At the global box office, Send Help has earned $73.3 million so far, making it the second-highest-grossing release of 2026 after being recently overtaken by Wuthering Heights, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart. While the film has comfortably surpassed its reported $40 million production budget figure, it has yet to reach its estimated $100 million break-even point based on the standard 2.5x multiplier rule. How quickly it closes that gap will be important in determining its overall theatrical success.

As its theatrical run continues, Send Help is now approaching the domestic totals of two often-overlooked films – one headlined by Tom Cruise and the other starring legendary actor Robert De Niro. Here’s how much more the Sam Raimi-directed film needs to earn at the North American box office to surpass those benchmarks.

Send Help vs. American Made & Hide & Seek – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how the three films stack up at the domestic and global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $49.1 million

International: $24.2 million

Worldwide: $73.3 million

For context, here are the domestic totals of the two comparative titles:

Hide and Seek (2005): $51.1 million American Made (2017): $51.3 million

With a current domestic total of $49.1 million, Send Help is well within reach of both the above-mentioned films. The film needs roughly $2 million more to surpass Hide and Seek and about $2.2 million to edge past American Made at the domestic box office. Given its current trajectory and projected $60-70 million domestic finish, Sam Raimi’s latest release appears well-positioned to overtake both titles in the coming days, provided its weekly drops remain steady.

Send Help: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

