Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues to hold its ground at the US box office during the holiday season, even after losing nearly 800 theaters in a short span of two days. As the big-budget heavyweight titles flood cinemas during the final stretch of the year, the horror sequel was projected to lose traction among the moviegoing crowd on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. However, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 continues to pull in a steady crowd every single day.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Opening Weekend Success & Global Numbers

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 faced heavy backlash from critics after its release, but the movie surprised everyone when it opened with the second-highest opening weekend number for any 2026 release, coming right after The Conjuring: Last Rites. It scored an impressive $64 million opening from 3,412 theaters, with a strong per-screen average of $18,759, according to Box Office Mojo.

Now, after 22 days in the box office, the movie has crossed $212 million worldwide, earning $116 million domestically, while overseas numbers stand at $96.6 million. With these figures in hand, it proudly sits among the top 5 highest-earning horror movies of the year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $116 million

International – $96.6 million

Total – $212.6 million

Christmas Day Rise With Mixed Results In Comparison

The numbers slowed down later in the run, but the Christmas phase still brought daily earnings above a million for most days. Christmas Eve became the toughest day since the movie’s release, as it dropped hard and made only around $500,000. It marked the first day below a million for the film, and the drop came in at a sharp 71.8% compared to the previous day, which stood at $1.9 million. Even with such a dip, the film refused to fade away and continued to push forward in the days that followed.

Christmas Day brought the energy back, as Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 bounced up again, despite playing in around 2,594 theaters. The day delivered $1 million and recorded an impressive 87.7% rise in the per-day earnings chart. Still, the movie became the only holiday holdover to see a decline in sales when compared to the previous Thursday, with an 18.9% drop.

Fourth Weekend Entry & Boxing Day Growth

Friday brought the film into its fourth weekend, with another dip in theater count, now standing at nearly 2,280 screens. Even with this shrink, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 delivered a strong $1.4 million on Boxing Day Friday, posting a 42.7% daily surge.

The current estimates indicate a fourth weekend in the $3.5 million to $4.5 million range, signaling audience loyalty and a surprising amount of resilience for a horror sequel that has been running for almost a month.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

