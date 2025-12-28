After spending just over a month in theaters, Zootopia 2 has crossed the $300 million milestone at the North American box office, further cementing its status as one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters. Despite losing 295 theaters last week, the Disney sequel delivered a strong $6.7 million on Boxing Day. The figure marks the biggest fifth Friday ever for a Thanksgiving-released animated film, representing a massive 66.3% jump from the previous Friday.

With its domestic total now standing at $308.1 million, the animated hit continues to benefit from the holiday season boost. If the current momentum holds, the film is projected to earn between $16 million and $19 million during its fifth three-day weekend in North America. As it continues its theatrical run, Zootopia 2 has now set its sights on three major Marvel blockbusters – Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Thor: Ragnarok. Here’s how much more the Disney sequel needs to earn to overtake them at the North American box office.

Zootopia 2 vs. Iron Man, Iron Man 2 & Thor: Ragnarok– Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against the three major Marvel box office hits, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $308.1 million

International: $993.1 million

Worldwide: $1.301 billion

Now, here’s how the three Marvel films performed at the North American box office:

Iron Man: $319 million Iron Man 2: $312.4 million Thor: Ragnarok: $315.1 million

Based on these figures, the animated sequel currently trails Iron Man by approximately $10.9 million, Iron Man 2 by around $4.4 million, and Thor: Ragnarok by roughly $7 million in domestic earnings. However, given its strong holiday momentum and sustained theatrical run, Zootopia 2 appears well-positioned to surpass all three titles at the North American box office in the coming days. The final verdict is expected to be clear in the coming weeks.

Where Zootopia 2 Ranks Among 2025’s Top-Grossers

Based on domestic box office earnings, these are the top six highest-grossing films of 2025 in North America so far:

A Minecraft Movie: $424 million Lilo & Stitch: $423.8 million Superman: $354.2 million Jurassic World: Rebirth: $339.6 million Wicked: For Good: $328.2 million Zootopia 2: $308.1 million

As the above figures show, Zootopia 2 currently ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2025 at the North American box office, trailing just behind Wicked: For Good. With a strong holiday-driven run still underway, it remains to be seen whether the Disney sequel can close the gap and overtake its next domestic milestone in the coming days.

What’s Zootopia 2 All About?

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 Trailer

