Marty Supreme would have ruled the box office charts this weekend if Avatar: Fire and Ash was out of the picture. It continues to perform strongly at the domestic box office and could also surpass Civil War as A24’s biggest opener. The film is close to hitting the $20 million mark at the box office and has also surpassed the domestic haul of Emma Stone’s Bugonia. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Timothee Chalamet delivered Searchlight’s biggest opening weekend with A Complete Unknown last year. He is now about to do the same for A24 as well. Chalamet is one of the most versatile and talented actors of the current generation. He is among the new A-listers who do not shy away from a challenge. This film also set a record with its collections over the limited release across six theaters.

Marty Supreme’s collection on day 2 at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Timothee Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme collected a solid $6.7 million on Friday, Boxing Day over just 2,668 theaters in North America. The movie dropped by 10.7% only from its pure Thursday when it opened nationwide. After just two days, Timothée’s film has reached a cumulative total of $19.4 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Bugonia’s domestic haul

According to the database site, Timothee Chalamet‘s film has surpassed the domestic haul of Emma Stone‘s film, Bugonia. For the uninitiated, Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone in the lead role, has received positive reviews, collecting $17.7 million in its domestic run. Chalamet’s film has surpassed the domestic haul of the Emma Stone starrer in just two days. This showcases Timothee’s power to rule Christmas.

Might beat Civil War as A24’s biggest opener in North America

According to industry trackers, Marty Supreme is tracking to earn $25 million to $30 million on its 4-day opening weekend. Therefore, it will beat Civil War‘s $25.5 million debut as the biggest opening weekend in A24’s history. Over the three-day weekend, the film is projected to earn between $15 million and $20 million, making it the second-largest weekend for the distributor, behind Civil War. Marty Supreme was released widely on December 25.

