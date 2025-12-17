The leaked teaser of Avengers: Doomsday has resurfaced one of the biggest unanswered questions from Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers is once again at the center of discussions. What actually happened to him after he gave the shield to Sam Wilson?

A new theory regarding that is now gaining traction online. This theory proposes that Old Man Steve might already know what is going to happen in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Mystery Around Old Steve Rogers

At the end of Endgame, Steve Rogers chose to stay in the past and live a fulfilling life with Peggy Carter. He later appeared as an old man and handed over the shield to Sam. One detail that still stands out is that Steve did not return using the time platform. The scene strongly hinted that he lived his life within the Sacred Timeline, waited patiently, and appeared only when the moment was right.

Steve also avoided talking about his past when Sam asked him about Peggy. That silence has always felt intentional. Marvel never explained what happened to Steve after that moment, leaving his final years a complete mystery. With Avengers: Doomsday on the way, many believe the film will finally address Rogers’ fate and explain how he reached his old age.

The Theory That Has Fans Buzzing

The most widely discussed theory currently suggests that this older version of Steve Rogers has already lived through the events of Avengers: Doomsday. According to this idea, Steve stayed quiet because revealing anything would have changed the future. His line to Sam, where he chose not to share the details about his life, is now being seen as a deliberate choice to protect the timeline.

So, does that mean that this Steve has already experienced the events of Doomsday? pic.twitter.com/2k81hp4GTL — SM VISION (@sm_leak) December 15, 2025

This theory has sparked intense discussion across X and Reddit. One fan suggested that Steve refused to talk about Peggy because doing so might expose events that were yet to happen. Another viewer believes there could be more than one version of Steve Rogers, with timelines splitting again. In that scenario, one Steve may have faced Doomsday while the other lived a quieter life.

Source: Reddit Comment Section

All these ideas raise significant questions. For now, nothing is confirmed. But one thing is clear: Avengers: Doomsday will need to answer what really became of Steve Rogers.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: The Running Man Digital Release Date Revealed: Watch Glen Powell Starrer Edgar Wright Directed Stephen King Adaptation At Home

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News