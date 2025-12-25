James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash is definitely underperforming considering the brand of Avatar associated with it, but if we take a look at it in isolation, the film is doing decent business at the Indian box office. After a big drop on the first Monday, it has maintained a solid hold. In fact, it has witnessed an upward trend after a drop on the first weekday. Now, it is just a few crores away from hitting a century.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

On the first Wednesday, day 6, the Hollywood magnum opus experienced a healthy jump, scoring an estimated 10.65 crores. Compared to day 5’s 9.25 crores, it displayed a growth of 15.13%. The jump was there because the occupancy in night shows was better than expected, considering the next day (December 25) was a Christmas holiday. It’s also praiseworthy that despite the wave of Dhurandhar and the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the film managed to hit double digits by attracting its share of audiences.

Overall, Avatar: Fire And Ash has earned an estimated 96.15 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 116.5 crore gross. Today, on day 7, the film will see a solid jump, thus entering the 100 crore club swiftly.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 crores

Day 2 – 22.5 crores

Day 3 – 25.75 crores

Day 4 – 9 crores

Day 5 – 9.25 crores

Day 6 – 10.65 crores

Total – 96.15 crores

Crosses Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Fate of The Furious

With 96.15 crores in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed the lifetime collection of Spider-Man: Far From Home (85.7 crores) and The Fate Of The Furious (86 crores) at the Indian box office. Today, it will comfortably go past Jurassic World Rebirth (100.56 crores), Jurassic World (101 crores), Thor: Love And Thunder (101.45 crores), and F1 (102.82 crores).

