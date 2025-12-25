Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna led Dhurandhar has joined the likes of Pushpa 2, KGF Chapter 2, and other biggies at the box office. The spy action thriller has surpassed Stree 2 to emerge as the 7th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 640.20 crore net in India in 20 days. It is yet to conclude its third week, but has already scored the highest week 3 collection in the history of Hindi cinema. It is also the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 and the third-highest Hindi grosser of all time.

The best is yet to come, as the Christmas holiday will further push the collections above 20 crores. There’s competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, but Aditya Dhar’s directorial is the #1 choice of the audience.

Dhurandhar vs the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in history!

In only 20 days, Ranveer Singh starrer comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2. It has emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Indian film ever.

The Bollywood spy action thriller will comfortably beat Shah Rukh Khan’s today. With the help of the Christmas boost, it could also cross Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and officially enter the top 5 Indian grossers of all time. Post that, the war against RRR and other South Indian films will begin!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net earnings):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crores Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Dhurandhar – 640.20 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 618.5 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Sells 1.1 Lakh+ Tickets, Set For A Good Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News