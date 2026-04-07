Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Hindi drama The Kerala Story 2 continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. The absence of new releases is benefiting Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer, although on the lower end. It will miss two big records in its lifetime. Scroll below for a detailed day 39 report.

How much has The Kerala Story 2 earned in India?

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 collected 1 lakh on day 39. There is intense competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which has limited the screen count as well as footfall. It has also benefited from the postponement of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which led to a longer-than-expected run.

The cumulative total in India has reached 52.09 crore net. Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 28 crore. The producers have minted returns of 24.09 crore in 39 days. It is a box office success, but will miss the hit verdict as it could not earn double its investment.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Week 4 – 87 lakh

Week 5 – 31 lakh

Weekend 6 – 11 lakh

Day 39 – 1 lakh

Total – 52.09 crore

5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha‘s film was competing against Mardaani 3, which is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 with lifetime earnings of 52.99 crore. Since the daily collection have dropped to 1 lakh, surpassing Rani Mukerji’s film is now out of reach.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1052 crore (19 days) Border 2: 362.76 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.09 crore

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 39 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 52.09 crore

ROI: 86%

India gross: 61.46 crore

Verdict: Plus

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