The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond witnessed a partial release on February 27, 2026, due to a court stay. Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial is growing with each day, as the word-of-mouth is spreading. Unfortunately, it is lagging behind The Kerala Story (2023) in morning occupancy, but can the Sunday ticket sales save the day? Scroll below for the day 3 box office update!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 opened to a morning occupancy of 7.86% on day 3. It has registered the best admissions during the morning shows on Sunday, despite only a slight improvement from the opening day.

The ticket windows are congested due to the battle against O’Romeo, Border 2, Mardaani 3, Do Deewane Seher Mein, and other releases. The footfalls are being divided, but Ulka Gupta starrer, despite limited screenings, remains among the audience’s leading choices, which is a good sign.

Check out the day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 7.32%

Day 2: 6.45% (-11%)

Day 3: 7.86% (+21.8%)

The Kerala Story 2 vs The Kerala Story Day 3 Morning Occupancy

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story (2023) created an uproar upon its release, but the content was strong. The positive reviews led to a massive surge in footfalls on day 3, which recorded a morning occupancy of 34.72%.

Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha co-starrer is not being able to enjoy the sequel benefit due to the partial release. Besides, even the initial word-of-mouth is mixed, which is why it is lagging behind its predecessor by a considerable margin.

Can it score his highest single day on day 3?

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond earned only 75 lakh on day 1. But the box office collection surged to an impressive 4.65 crore on day 2. As per the live data on BookMyShow, Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial is selling 5.64K tickets per hour.

The Hindi propaganda film had sold around 20K tickets on Friday, followed by 86.63K tickets on Saturday on BookMyShow. It is now to be seen whether it can cross that mark to record its highest-single day at the box office. All eyes are on the spot bookings during the second half.

The OG The Kerala Story earned 16.4 crore on its day 3. That will remain out of reach, but only time will tell how close the sequel can get to it.

