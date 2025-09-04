Once upon a time in Hindi Cinema, Vikram Bhatt changed the landscape of horror films when he arrived with Raaz, starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. He again delivered a banger with 1920, a horror film that was inspired by The Exorcist. However, ever since, the director has been producing versions of the same film as sequels, reboots, and more! Now it’s time for Haunted 3D – Ghosts of The Past!

For those who do not remember, the original film starring Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh was released in 2011 and was a moderate success. However, none might still remember it. So my point is, why do we need a sequel/reboot/revisit to something that only almost exists in the first place?

The teaser for Haunted 3D, still could have been a nostalgic trip back to the kind of scares we grew up with. A creepy mansion, a ghostly girl, and all the familiar horror tropes, but this one looks like a rip-off scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and some recent horror flicks.

The teaser sets the scene with Mimoh going back to the place that has a connect to the past exploring a desolate, spooky mansion. There are echoing hallways, creaking doors, flickering lights, and a chilling background score that should have kept us on edge of our seats but as soon as the VFX comes to play, you’ll cringe hard!

More so because, Vikram Bhatt knows how to create an eerie, gothic vibe with his visuals even without the VFX. The 3D is so gimmicky that it looks like a scene from Aabra Ka Dabra (those who know the film, know what I’m talking about). In fact, Aabra Ka Dabra, in its time, was far better owing to the lack of budget for such resources!

Let me be very honest, this teaser is scaring me and it should not be a Raaz why! This is the real horror that I will eventually have to witness this as a full fledged film in sometime and yes, I am scared!

Check out the teaser here!

