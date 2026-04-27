This year has been up and down for horror movies at the box office. But Lee Cronin’s new take on The Mummy has quietly done well for itself. It’s a smart, R-rated horror film made on a medium budget, and it’s proving that kind of movie can still bring in solid money.

Produced by Blumhouse and Atomic Monster and released by Warner Bros., the film has made over $65 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. That’s way above its $22 million production budget. Once you add in later earnings like streaming and TV rights, it’s looking like a clear profit.

The Mummy Box Office Breakdown

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy came out on April 17, 2026. It opened to a decent $13.5 million in North America, playing in 3,304 theaters. That put it in third place for the weekend, behind family movies like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary. Horror movies often open strong and then drop fast, but this one kept its audience better than most. The second weekend didn’t fall off a cliff, and the domestic total climbed into the low $20 million range.

Where the film really took off was overseas. It has made about $42 million from other countries, which is around 64% of its total box office. Viewers in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond have really liked Cronin’s rough, physical style of horror. That international success helped break what some people were calling a horror box office curse in 2026. It did better than a few recent horror releases and showed there’s still hunger for fresh takes on old monster stories.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Box Office Summary

North America – $23.4 million

International – $42 million

Worldwide – $65.4 million

The Mummy Budget and Profitability Analysis

According to industry experts, the film needed to gross about $55 million to break even, including marketing and print costs. It has already passed that mark at the box office alone.

That makes it a win for Warner Bros. and the team behind Evil Dead Rise. Critics have been mixed, with Rotten Tomatoes standing at 46%. But audience scores are a solid 75%, which helped the film stay in theaters longer than expected.

The story follows a journalist whose daughter comes back after disappearing in the desert, but something terrible comes with her. As The Mummy keeps playing in cinemas, it’s a good sign for horror. With video-on-demand and streaming coming up, the movie is set to be one of 2026’s more profitable mid-budget hits. And that might open the door for more monster movies down the line.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are estimates based on various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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