Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and a huge stellar star cast has left us super excited and anticipated the release of the film. Not just the storyline of the film but the fact that Shah Rukh Khan would be having a cameo in it too has amped the excitement. Well, fans, we have a huge surprise for you now!

Advertisement

For quite some time it was speculated that Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone would be having her cameo in the upcoming mythological-themed film too, and guess what guys it’s all true! Yes you read that absolutely right! Earlier the film’s director Ayan had revealed that he would be making a spin-off if the first part works well and that the second part of the film would introduce a new character named ‘Dev’. Well, the new reports have spilled some more beans on the sequel of the film.

Advertisement

As per fresh and exciting reports by Pinkvilla, it’s now being claimed that Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters, Mahadev and Parvati and that actress who’s been chosen to play Parvati is non-other other than Deepika Padukone. A source close to the development revealed, “The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part.” The source also added that Deepika has shot for the sequence for Brahmastra One: Shiva too.

Keeping aside Deepika Padukone chosen to play Parvati in Brahmastra 2, talking about the film’s sequel and how Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiv and Alia Bhatt’s Isha will be interlinked in Ayan Mukherji’s trilogy, the source said, “All the characters are interlinked. It’s Ayan’s own universe deep-rooted in Indian mythology. The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema.” The source also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will continue to be a part of the trilogy till the end and that Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo too in the first part with an extended action sequence and some special superpowers.

The source concluded by saying, “Brahmastra was a challenge as an attempt was made to create something unique. The entire crew has now got hung up on the technology and hence, the time taken to make a sequel won’t be as long”

This is super exciting to hear! According to the reports, the other deets on the sequel are yet under the wraps.

Are you excited to see Deepika Padukone as Parvati in Brahmastra 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing and instant updates make sure to follow Koimoi

Must Read: When Madhubala Cried & Begged Dilip Kumar, “Dekho Humari Zindagi Barbaad Ho Jayegi”, Urging Him To Apologise To Her Father

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram