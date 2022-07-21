Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is gearing up for the upcoming third season of popular OTT series ‘Rangbaaz’, recently opened up on what attracts him to dark and intense roles. He feels that having done so many characters with a dark undertone sets the reference for the storytellers as they visualise him easily in such roles.

The actor said, “Makers give me dark and intense roles because they think I’ll be able to do it well. And I feel as if I have done such roles majorly so it becomes a reference point. It’s not that I love doing only dark & intense roles. I want to play more different types of characters which I will in the future.”

Vineet Kumar Singh’s character of Haroon Shah Ali Baig in ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ is very far off from what he is in real life. So how did he crack this character and get into his skin? He revealed, “I had to do a lot of research to find and understand this character and his characteristics. I read the script many times, and marked many things which would take me closer to the character.”

Sharing his process further, Vineet Kumar Singh said, “I spend a lot of time with the writer, director and the showrunner to understand how they perceive the character. After collating all material, I then try to get into the mind of the character and then start feeling the mannerisms of the character. Then I get prompted from within, what is right and what is wrong about how I am pursuing this character.”

“For me it’s very difficult to switch on and off from the character because I take a lot of time for preparation but once done with the prep then I let loose and let things flow naturally and organically,” he added.

‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ premieres on ZEE5 on July 29, 2022.

