Sonam Kapoor is currently embracing motherhood as she welcomed her first child Vayu with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja in August this year. The actress has already started getting back to work and recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Earlier today, the actress was spotted wearing a black striped outfit that she paired with stylish knee length boots as she got spotted at the airport and is now getting trolled by netizens for her fashionable look. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sonam is called to be the OG fashionista of Bollywood and there’s no denying that. Everytime she has appeared on a red carpet, the Neerja actress has nailed every single look of hers. Kapoor has over 34 million followers on Instagram and often gives a sneak peak of her personal and professional life there to fans.

Now talking about her latest glam outfit, Sonam Kapoor donned a layered look with a black and white striped dress that she styled with a matching overcoat. She paired her stylish look with black knee-length boots and a ponytail.

For accessories, Sonam Kapoor wore uber cool sunglasses, hoop earrings and carried a luxury handbag to finish off the look.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “oi itne bure kapde kaise pehen sakta hai.”

Another user commented, “Lmao is she daily at the airport with diff blankets on her body .. y would u cl her a fashionista 😂”

A third user commented, “why is she hiding post pregnancy body with so many layers.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sonam Kapoor for her latest outing? Tell us in the space below.

