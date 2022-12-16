Nora Fatehi who rose to fame after her dancing skills went viral post the song Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, is now ruling over millions of hearts. Her groovy songs, dance skills, fashion, and glamorous looks are everything to look up to. Whenever she steps outside in the city she creates a buzz with her looks. The same happened this time as well. Very recently, Nora got papped in the airport wearing a fluffy trench coat but got brutally trolled by the netizens. Check out.

On the other hand, Nora has recently been in the news after filing a defamation lawsuit against another actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and since then, a cold war has been going on between them. For the unversed, Nora and Jacqueline both were accused of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case.

Coming back to the papped video, Nora Fatehi can be seen donning a white and black printed fluffy trench coat with a black belt and pairing it with a black boat-necked top, black stockings, black pump heels and black sunnies. She kept her look very chic and wintry. For makeup she opted for brown lip shade and kept her hair open. She gave major winter vibes but got trolled by the netizens.

As soon as the video hit the internet after getting shared by many papparazzi pages, netizens started trolling Nora Fatehi brutally. Some trolled her over her looks, some shared comments over her attitude. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani’s page, one of the netizens wrote, “Is it snowing in Mumbai ?” Another joked, “Style maarne k chakkar me apne hatho ko pocket me ghusaaaa ri thi ,fir jab hath pocket me Gaya nhi to samjha k tailor ne pocket hi nahi banwaya 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”. Another one penned, “Attention ki bhukhi! Case kr rhi! #attentionseeker”. One of the comment can also be read as, “Itni thand kab se padne lagi😂.”

Well, getting trolled has become a part and parcel of any celebrity’s life. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below. On the work front, she was last seen in the judging panel of the dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

