Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often becomes the talk of the town owing to her personal life. Every time she gets steps out, she grabs everyone’s attention with her appearance. Time and again we have seen the Guru actress getting trolled for holding daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s hand every time the mother-daughter duo gets spotted.

Earlier, the Guru actress was in the news when netizens thought that she was expecting baby no 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once again Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her recent post on Instagram. Recently, Aish took to social media to wish her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on the occasion of her birthday. In the birthday wish photos, the mother-daughter duo is seen sharing a lip kiss which clearly hasn’t gone down well with netizens. The actress was trolled for kissing Aaradhya and sharing the same on a micro-blogging website.

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Cringe to the level 100,” while another said, “Chi..Yuck Gaal Par..Kiss karne Se, Tumko koi Problem thi..kya?” A third used said, “(This is) not Indian culture… shameful.”

“Inappropriate behavior with no boundaries- we know you have only pure genuine love for your daughter, but you’re too much now! Remember you are a world influencer- think about how this post will negatively affect some fans!! You can do better,” said a fourth user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

“Not to offend or to spread hate, but Really parents gotta stop kissing children on their lips ..it’s getting a little bit on trend these days and know this it’s really weird for some people. To show a maternal love, even a pic with your kid standing aside with hands wrapped on their shoulders itself is enough, you can kiss cheeks or forehead. Many people wrote negative comments because liplock is mostly associated with the context of adults love life and all…” trolled another user.

However, another section of social media users even slammed the trolls for questioning the Mother-daughter bond. Slamming the negative users a netizen penned a long note which read, “People who are saying sick things really need to get a life this is a shame that if she is kissing her daughter on lips people saying it’s a lesbian couple have some shame before saying such thing!!”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Karan Johar Reveals Getting Humiliated As ‘Pansy’ In High School: “…I Realised I Had To Wear Manly Clothes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News