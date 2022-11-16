Bollywood’s one of the most popular filmmakers, Karan Johar, who also runs the famous production house, Dharma Productions have given many blockbusters in Indian cinema. Karan Johar has a unique sartorial choice. However, which is why the director often gets slammed and bashed by the netizens for it. He can be seen wearing oversized jackets or co-ord sets or something too blingy, and the internet users troll him for that.

Well, getting trolled is nothing new for celebrities. But recently, in a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Karan opened up about his insecurities about his body image and recalled how he used to get called in his childhood days. Scroll below to find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon appearing in Tweak India, a chat show hosted by Twinkle Khanna on YouTube, Karan Johar talked about how insecure he has been and still is about his body image. Recalling what his peers used to call him in his school and college days, the filmmaker said that his friends used to refer to him as ‘Pansy from Green Lawns High School’ or ‘pansy from HR College’ (Pansy is a term used as a slang for feminine men).

Talking about it, Karan Johar said, “That wasn’t my f*****g identity you know and that’s what it had become. When I entered college from school I realised I had to wear ‘manly clothes.’ I cannot wear stuff that I want to wear. I’ll wear check shirts, jeans and sneakers so that I can fit in. I hope and pray that kids today don’t ever have to go through what we went through at that time. I hope parents are more understanding.”

Further going into the conversation, Karan Johar added, “I have a big problem with fitted clothes because even if there’s a small roll, my mind will immediately go to that. I still look all around me when I enter the room. Now I have made it a thing where I wear these oversized clothes, but I actually can’t bear any tight thing, a t-shirt, shirt bothers me to no end.”

On the work front, after a long break, Karan Johar is again donning his director’s hat as his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release on April 28, 2023. Well, what are your thoughts about this body-shaming ritual that society follows? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anupam Kher Reveals He Went Totally Bankrupt In 2004: “I Am A Sum Total Of My Failures”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News