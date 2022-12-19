Actor Piyush Mishra is known for his sword-like tongue. He unapologetically speaks his mind and never minces his words. Be it a national issue or something related to the industry, he is always opinion ready.

The actor recently praised directors of South Indian film industries and called them more innovative and intelligent. In a fresh interview, he compared Bollywood with South Indian Film industries and said Bollywood works on the same formula forever and it should break that cycle. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to ANI, Piyush Mishra said, “Directors of South Indian film industries are more intelligent, have more IQ, and are more innovative than us (Bollywood directors). It is our foolishness that we are working on the same formula forever. He went on to add, “Films like Pushpa are typical of their genre with lots of violence, action, and flashy sequences but the film was presented in a new way to the audience. I recently worked in a South Indian film named Indian 2 with Shankar and realized how innovative he was. He presents the idea in a variety of ways and represents the culture better.”

The actor also shed light on parallel cinema and said, “Commercial films means art made for commerce. Hence, parallel cinema does not exist. If your films are not entertaining a large audience, they cannot be called cinema and South directors know this.” Piyush Mishra did speak about the boycott culture in Bollywood, calling it both right and wrong to some extent.

What are your thoughts on Piyush Mishra’s recent comments?

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Once Asked A Reporter To ‘Smell His Perfume’, Gave Her A Kiss On The Cheeks – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News