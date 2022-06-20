Boman Irani On 'Masoom': "The Love That Has Come By For My Debut Is Overwhelming"

Actor Boman Irani is happy to jump on the OTT bandwagon as its space has given artistes opportunities to test their craft in different kinds of material and explore characters.

Arriving on the OTT scene, Boman brought a portrayal of a grey character in ‘Masoom’. He essays the role of Dr Balraj Kapoor, a respected doctor, who’s doing his best to suppress a few family secrets.

Boman Irani says: “The OTT space has given actors opportunities to test their craft in different kinds of material and explore characters. I’m happy to jump on the OTT bandwagon and the love that has come by for my debut is overwhelming.”

The series follows the events that unfold after the death of the wife of Dr Balraj Kapoor and they set in action a thrilling ride, at the heart of which lies deep-buried family secrets of the past.

Boman Irani added: “A lion’s share of the credit of the series’ success belongs to the writer Satyam Tripathy, director Mihir Desai and the great team that we had including the production, my co-actors Samara Tijori, Upasana Singh, Manjari Faddnis, and Sarika Singh. We were on the same page of creativity; that’s how everything aligned and a series like this happened.”

The actor said playing off of each other’s energy is a bit that can never be written into a script.

“It is an experience actors have when the camera starts rolling and they’re drawing out from their emotional reservoir for their performance. I believe that every role should be different from another because every human being is different from another.”

Boman Irani shared that heA essayed a grey character in this series and I loved it.

“Playing a grey shade is always more delicious to fool around with as an actor.”

On the work front, Boman Irani is gearing up for the release of ‘Uunchai’ and a few exciting projects.

