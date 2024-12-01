Jamie Foxx reportedly commented about the disgraced rapper while shooting his forthcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, fueling speculation about the event.

Joe Rogan on Jamie Foxx’s Remarks on Sean Diddy Combs

The former Fear Factor host, joined by his guests Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, weighed in on the situation critically, referencing Foxx’s statements on the podcast.

Rogan expressed skepticism about Foxx’s illness’s true nature and noted that his comments could be part of his comedy routine.

“Jamie Foxx just recently said that P Diddy poisoned him, and that’s why he got that stroke,” Rogan said. The 57-year-old then delved into the conspiracy theories, shedding light on the illegal activities linked to Diddy.

“Bro, I think some crazy s— was going on… A bunch of people got pneumonia, a bunch of convenient people died of pneumonia,” he added.

However, Rogan did stress the importance of waiting for Foxx’s Netflix special to be released to disclose the whole narrative behind his illness.

Mark Normand Recalled Jamie Foxx Dismissing Rumors of Medical Causes for His Condition

Normand shared that Foxx rejected medical causes for his condition and instead attributed it to Diddy’s actions. “It was Diddy shutting me up,” the comedian said while quoting the actor.

Jamie Foxx Allegedly Contacted the FBI about Sean Diddy Combs

Rogan also noted a report of Foxx contacting the FBI about the rapper, with witnesses from the Netflix special recalling the actor’s comments.

“It’s possible, that’s possible, but it’s also possible he was explaining why he went to the hospital, and he hasn’t talked about it since,” Rogan said, hinting Foxx’s remarks could be a genuine revelation, per RadarOnline.

Witnesses Had Different Accounts of Jamie Foxx’s Statements

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Combs asserted, “There is no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital.”

This was further confirmed by the fact that witnesses had different accounts of the ‘Django Unchained’ actor’s statements during the Netflix special’s taping.

Two sources said Foxx claimed Diddy was responsible for his situation and mentioned he “is the one who called the FBI on (Combs).

The media mogul is behind bars now at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on staggering sex trafficking charges.

