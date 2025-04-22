The action thriller Jaat witnessed its first big fall at the Indian box office on the second Monday. There are multiple options at the ticket window, and Gopichand Malineni’s directorial is no longer the first choice. Despite all odds, it has managed to record history for Sunny Deol after 24 long years! Scroll below for day 12 box office collections.

There is massive competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2. The makers of historical courtroom drama are selling tickets at discounted prices, which is further bringing footfalls. On the second Monday, Jaat witnessed a steep dip of 63% in box office collections as it earned only 1.90 crore*.

This is the first time in 11 days that Jaat has fallen below the 3 crore mark. The mid-week blues is yet to arrive, and if it falls further, the situation could get troublesome! The overall box office collections now stand at 77.08 crores*.

Surpasses Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remained Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film for almost 23 years until the release of its sequel, Gadar 2, in 2023. New benchmarks were set as it accumulated a whopping 525.50 crores at the box office.

But in 24 years, it is the first time a non-sequel of Sunny Deol has managed to surpass the lifetime earnings of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (76.88 crores).

Jaat has garnered slightly more in 11 days, and has stolen the #2 spot among Sunny Deol’s all-time grossers.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top 10 highest grossing films:

Gadar 2 (2023): 525.50 crores Jaat (2025): 77.08 crores* Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001): 76.88 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): 55 crores Border (1997): 39.45 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013): 36.8 crores Singh Saab The Great (2013): 36 crores The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy (2003): 26.22 crores Indian (2001): 24.21 crores Apne (2007): 22.06 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 26: Only 4.23 Crores Behind Manjummel Boys But The Downfall Begins!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News