WWE is all set for its highly anticipated Royal Rumble 2022. As usual, this time too, some surprise entrants are on the board. Well, the names would be kept as a surprise till the very day, we have now got some confirmed names of participants from the roster.

Most recently, Kevin Owens announced himself to be part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. During the last RAW episode, several additions took place to both Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches. As of now, 15 spots and 9 spots of Men’s and Women’s matches respectively are yet to be filled.

Speaking about the confirmed names, WWE stars- Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, and Kevin Owens, will be participating in Men’s Rumble match.

Speaking of the Women’s Rumble, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Tamina, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Mickie James, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan, are confirmed as of now.

Let’s see which WWE stars would serve as surprise entrants!

Apart from the two major attractions, we will get to see the highly-awaited contest between Brock Lesnar (c) and Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship. For the universal championship, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins will be facing Roman Reigns (c). There’s RAW Women’s championship match between Becky Lynch (c) and Doudrop. Beth Phoenix and Edge will be facing The Miz and Maryse in a tag team match.

Royal Rumble 2022 will be taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Missouri. It is scheduled to take place on 29th January (30th January, 6.30 am – India).

