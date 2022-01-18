Just like a few WWE superstars, John Cena has got to enjoy the best of both worlds- wrestling and cinema. Now, after garnering some experience, Cena has been able to find some similarities between Vince McMahon and filmmaker James Gunn.

It’s universally known that Cena is amongst the most favourites of Vince McMahon from WWE. The thing is clearly seen through Cena’s record of winning the championship 16 times, making a tie with Ric Flair. Recently, he spoke about some interesting similarities between Vince and Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn.

John Cena has worked with James Gunn during The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Speaking about him and Vince McMahon, Cena said, “James is everything, and the reason he is such a great director is because he assumes all roles. He creates the story from the ground up, he supervises the story as a producer, he manages all personalities. I think his ability to have his hands in everything — he’s almost like the Vince McMahon of a movie.”

“Vince is involved in everything and wants to be. And I mean everything from — and this is James as well — marketing, certainly putting himself out there. ‘Suicide Squad: A James Gunn Film’, he’s putting his stamp on that which means he believes in the product,” Cena added while speaking to Collider.

Meanwhile, John Cena recently even addressed the rumours of having a match at Wrestlemania 38. While speaking on The Ellen Show, he said, “So, WrestleMania is usually in the cusp of late March, early April. I don’t know if I’m gonna make it this year and that’s a good conundrum to have because there’s a lot of good opportunity coming up which I would love to take and if all those things line up, I don’t know if I’ll be able to make WrestleMania.”

