Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home recently hit the big screens and is breaking and creating one box office record after another. While the Tom Holland starrer was filled with several epic reveals and moments, Marisa Tomei aka Aunt May’s latest statement is grabbing the headlines.

In a recent chat, Marisa went on record and said she pushed for her character to be a lesbian in the franchise’s last edition. Want to know the why and even who she had in mind to take up the role? Well, scroll down and read her words.

During a recent interview with Geeks Of Color, Marisa Tomei, aka the actress who plays May Parker in the Marvel Spider-Man films, said, “There was a moment, where I felt that May — maybe she should just be with a woman because Ben is gone.”

On being asked who should she be with, Marisa Tomei had an immediate response. The actress who plays Aunt May in the MCU Spider-Man films said she thought producer Amy Pascal could portray her character’s love interest but was shut down.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Aunt May said, “And we were kind of talking about it. And so I actually really wanted Amy Pascal from Sony to be my girlfriend! I was like, ‘No one even has to know, Amy. I’ll just be in a scene and you’ll be over there. And I’ll just be like ‘Hey!’ It’ll just be a subtle thing.” However, Tomei added, “No one went for it at the time.”

Hearing this interesting change Marisa Tomei wanted for her character, fans had mixed feelings. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “Not gonna lie, this would’ve been awesome. We were deprived of cool lesbian Aunt May and that is the biggest mistake of the entire franchise right there. ”Another, not so happy user, added, “actors are always trying change up scripts. They are a writers nightmare.”

Would you have like to see Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May as a lesbian or did you like her romance with Happy Hogan aka Jon Favreau? Let us know in the comments.

