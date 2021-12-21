Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei are some of the most famous celebrities in the Hollywood industry. The actors have been seen in films together, like Chaplin, and Only You. But did you know that Melissa & Downey who played the roles of Aunt May & Tony Stark in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming once dated each other offscreen?!

Here’s what happened between the two Hollywood stars.

Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei had gotten close to each other during the early ’90s when they were shooting for the movie Chaplin, and Only You. The two decide to go out but were very private about their personal relationship. The two were seen together occasionally in public places. It was reportedly stated that the two really enjoyed each other’s company and were living a happy life.

Even though Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei enjoyed being with each other, things never got too serious for them. The two went their separate ways but remained together as best friends. It was reported that there was no cheating for any sort of fights that’s were being the reason for their break up. The two actors simply had an understanding that things were not going to work out for them.

It is also said that Marisa has credited Robert for helping her to bag the role of Aunt May for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The two were seen together in the movie in their respective roles in the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Such a cute yet sad love story!

Meanwhile, at present, Robert Downey Jr.’s final Marvel entry was in Avengers: Endgame when he appeared as Iron Man for the last time. The actor is now living a happy married life with Susan Downey. The two tied the knot back in 2005 and have 3 kids, Indio Falconer Downey, Avri Roel Downey, and Exton Elias Downey.

On the other hand, Marisa Tomei was last seen in the third installment of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Now Way Home, which also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

