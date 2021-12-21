Spider-Man: No Way Home is making fail every single prediction that has been done from a box office perspective. The film starring Tom Holland in lead is performing way beyond expectations. Below is all you need to know about its latest update.

The film has been a record-breaker right from its day 1, especially if the pandemic era is considered. Not just the domestic market, but internationally too, it is pulling off some really terrific numbers. It’s already crossed its speculated budget of $200 million, and now, it’s on a way to becoming a theatrical blockbuster.

As per Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home has done a business of $600.93 million worldwide. Out of this huge number, $260.13 million comes from the domestic market, while the rest $340.80 million comes from international circuits.

After just three days in cinemas, Spider-Man: No Way Home become the highest-grossing film of 2020 and 2021. The Tom Holland starrer surpassed even the most optimistic projections when it generated $260 million from 4,336 theatres in North America.

The biggest domestic debut previously belonged to another of Sony’s comic book sequels, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which generated $90.03 million in its initial release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home raked in $340.80 million from 60 international markets for a global tally of $600.93 million, making it the third-biggest worldwide opening weekend ever.

It stands behind Disney’s Avengers: Endgame, which collected a historic $357.11 million in its 2018 debut, and 2017’s Avengers: Infinity War ($257.69 million debut) to land the third-best opening weekend in history. Counting No Way Home, only eight films have ever crossed $200 million in ticket sales in a single weekend (via IANS).

