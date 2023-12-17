Priscilla Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Jacob Elordi, Cailee Spaeny, Jorja Cadence, Ari Cohen

Director: Sofia Coppola

Genre: Drama, Romance, Biography, Music

Producer: Sofia Coppola, Lorenzo Mieli, Youree Henley

Writer: Sofia Coppola

What’s Good: Cailee Spaeny shines as Priscilla, skillfully portraying the evolving character. The film captures the quintessential Coppola-esque visuals, showcasing mid-century America’s aesthetic charm. The initial sequence is a visual delight, highlighting Priscilla’s iconic appearance with authenticity

What’s Bad: Despite its aesthetic charm, “Priscilla” succumbs to a formulaic biopic style, narrating the highs and lows of the protagonist’s life in a mundane, episodic manner. The scenarios lack the momentum needed to elevate the film beyond its visual appeal.

Loo Break: A suitable loo break in this narrative could be after Elvis reconnects with Priscilla in 1962 and invites her to live at Graceland. This marks a transition in the story, and viewers can comfortably take a break before delving into Priscilla’s experiences at Graceland, her struggles at school, and the dynamics of her relationship with Elvis during this period.

Watch or Not?: The film offers a visually captivating experience, with Cailee Spaeny delivering a commendable performance as Priscilla. However, the narrative falls into a formulaic biopic style, lacking the depth needed to truly engage viewers. If you’re a fan of mid-century aesthetics and curious about the personal dynamics behind Elvis and Priscilla’s public image, the film might be worth a watch. However, those seeking a more dynamic and nuanced exploration of their story may find it somewhat lacking in substance.

Language: English

Available On: Prime Video and Apple TV Plus for rent or purchase

Runtime: 1h 53m

Box Office (Gross USA): $20.2M

User Rating:

“Priscilla” unfolds the story of Priscilla, a 15-year-old schoolgirl on a 1950s West German military base. Invited to a party at Elvis Presley’s home during his military service, portrayed subtly by Jacob Elordi, the film explores their complex relationship, marriage, and the unsettling dynamics that mirror Elvis’s own life.

Priscilla Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script of “Priscilla” navigates the complex and often troubling journey of Priscilla Beaulieu’s relationship with Elvis Presley. It aptly captures the initial enchantment, the subsequent isolation, and the emotional toll Priscilla undergoes in the face of Elvis’s fame and controlling influences. The narrative delves into the paradoxical nature of their connection, where moments of intimacy coexist with unsettling dynamics of coercion and control. However, the script falls short of providing the depth required to fully explore the emotional nuances of Priscilla’s character and the intricacies of their relationship. It tends to follow a formulaic biopic structure, narrating the highs and lows of their life together in a somewhat episodic manner, missing opportunities for a more profound examination of the character’s internal struggles.

While the film successfully captures the iconic moments of Priscilla’s transformation, including her move to Graceland and the challenges she faces at school, the script sometimes feels constrained by predictable set pieces. The portrayal of Priscilla’s life with Elvis becomes somewhat monotonous as the narrative leans towards predestined scenarios, resulting in moments that lack the dynamic engagement required to elevate the script beyond a visually appealing but formulaic biopic. Despite these shortcomings, the script does touch on significant milestones in Priscilla’s journey, such as her marriage to Elvis, the birth of their daughter Lisa Marie, and the eventual deterioration of their relationship, providing glimpses into the complexities of fame and the personal cost of being associated with an iconic figure like Elvis Presley.

Priscilla Movie Review: Star Performance

Cailee Spaeny’s star performance as Priscilla Beaulieu is a standout element in “Priscilla.” She skillfully captures the evolution of her character, seamlessly transitioning from a typical American teenager to the poised and iconic figure synonymous with Priscilla’s later years. Spaeny brings depth to Priscilla’s emotional journey, conveying the challenges, isolation, and internal struggles she faces amidst the glamour of Elvis Presley’s world. Her ability to embody the multifaceted aspects of Priscilla’s life, from the enchanting moments with Elvis to the unsettling dynamics of control and coercion, showcases a commendable range that adds authenticity to the film.

Jacob Elordi, portraying the renowned singer Elvis Presley, delivers a subtly convincing performance as the charismatic Southern figure. While capturing Elvis’s allure and charm, Elordi navigates the complexities of a character facing personal and professional pressures. However, the film’s direction and script may limit the actors, as they seem to hit their marks in somewhat predestined set pieces. Despite this, Elordi successfully distinguishes his portrayal from other depictions of Elvis, contributing to the film’s visual appeal. Overall, the star performances enhance the film, with Spaeny’s portrayal of Priscilla standing out as a particularly compelling aspect of “Priscilla.”

Priscilla Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sofia Coppola’s direction in “Priscilla” highlights her skill in capturing the authentic aesthetic of mid-century America, a distinctive feature of her filmmaking style. Coppola adeptly combines elements of Priscilla’s iconic appearance, such as batwing eyeliner, false lashes, and Aqua Net, creating a dreamlike ambiance that transports the audience into the nostalgic charm of the era. Despite the initial visual allure, the film eventually adopts a more formulaic biopic approach, recounting the highs and lows of Priscilla’s life in a somewhat episodic manner. This choice limits the potential for a more in-depth exploration of the emotional complexities of the characters.

The music in “Priscilla” may not stand out as exceptional, but it effectively fulfills its role within the film. While it might not be a highlight or a memorable aspect, the soundtrack complements the scenes, contributing to the overall atmosphere and narrative without drawing undue attention to itself. In essence, the music serves its purpose without being a standout feature of the film.

Priscilla Movie Review: The Last Word

“Priscilla” delivers on aesthetic charm and Cailee Spaeny’s performance but falls short in narrative depth. While visually captivating, the film struggles to transcend the limitations of a formulaic biopic, leaving viewers yearning for more substance in the storytelling.

Priscilla Trailer

Priscilla releases on November 3, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Priscilla.

Must Read: The Family Plan Movie Review: Mark Wahlberg’s Film Is A Missed Shot At Action-Comedy Brilliance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News