The ongoing Farmers’ Protest has grabbed the attention of the world, and the tinsel town has also reacted to the same. One of the actors to gave religiously supported farmers in the cause has to be Bollywood’s veteran superstar Dharmendra. As the farmers headed for the seventh round of talks with the government today, the Apne actor had words of motivation for them. Read on to know what the superstar has to say and do not miss the tweet. Scroll below.

The new agri legislations that are being introduced by the central government have triggered farmers across the country. Agitated with the reforms that are not in their favour, the farmers from several parts of North India have flooded Delhi and are protesting against the move in the capital. Supporting them in the cause is Dharmendra, who has raised his voice for the third time in the recent past.

The farmers were expected to meet the government officials the seventh time to discuss the farmers’ bill. In the wake of that, Dharmendra decided to wish them luck. In his tweet, he wished that the farmers get justice and relief from the struggles that they are facing right now. “I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra recently grabbed all the headlines when he tweeted for the cause for the first time but later deleted the tweet and put up a new one. In his deleted tweet as per portals, he wrote, “Sarkar se prarthna hai… kisaan bhaiyon ki problems ka koi hall jaldi tlaash kar leen… Corona ke cases Delhi mein badhte jaa rahe hai (I request the government… please quickly find a solution to the farmers’ problems… the number of corona cases are on the rise in Delhi)… it is painful.”

When a user asked why he did so, Dharmendra wrote, “Aap ke Aise hi comments se dukhi ho kar apna tweet delete kar diya tha ..ji bhar ke gaali de leejiye Aap ki khushi mein khush hoon main..Haan ..Apne Kissan bhaiyon Ke liye ..bahut dukhi hoon ..Sarkaar ko jadldi koi hall tlaash kar Leena chahie. Hamari kisi ki koi sunwai nehin (I felt sad because of comments like these, and hence deleted my tweet. You can abuse me to your heart’s content, I am happy that you are happy. I am sad for my farmer brothers. The government should find a solution fast, nobody is listening to us).”

