Veteran Actor Dharmendra turns 85 today. In the amazing career of almost six decades, the He-Man of Bollywood has given us some ever-green hits like Sholay, Dharam-Veer, Phool Aur Patthar, Ankhen, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Jugnu, Hukumat and many more. Did you know that the actor once drunk dialled filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee for casting Rajesh Khanna in Anand and not him?

Advertisement

During the promotions of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Dharmendra appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and on the show, the veteran actor narrated the whole incidence.

Advertisement

Dharmendra said, “Hrishida had told me a story on a flight, Anand. While coming from Bangalore, he said to me that “we were going to do this” and “we were going to do that….” And then later I found out that the movie had started rolling with Rajesh Khanna in the lead role”.

Dharmendra hilariously told, “I didn’t let Hrishida sleep the whole night. I told him, “You were going to give me the role, you told me the story, then why did you give him the film?” He kept telling me, “Dharam, go to sleep, we will talk in the morning.” He would cut the line and I would call him back asking, “Why did you give him the role?”

Speaking about the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Apne 2. Bobby Deol, while talking about the film, told Bollywood Life, “There’s a film (after Aashram 2) with my dad (Dharmendra) and my brother (Sunny Deol), Apne part 2, which we’re working on the script for, so, hopefully, that should start mid-next year. It is going to be a completely different story (from 2007’s Apne), but it is going to be definitely based on boxing.”

For more such articles, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Dharmendra! Director Anil Sharma Shares A Throwback Pic From Apne On The Special Occasion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube