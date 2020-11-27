After the huge success of web series Aashram, Bobby Deol is in no mood of stopping. The actor is all set to bring multiple projects for his fans and even the sequel to his 2007 film Apne.

Advertisement

Apne had Bobby Deol in lead along with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif. The film did a business of around 22 crores and proved to be a moderate success.

Advertisement

Talking about trying to play different characters and plans of Apne 2, Bobby Deol recently told Bollywood Life, “This is what I’ve been trying to do — play different character, and I’m getting different characters to play, so, really excited about the future. As you know, I’ve already signed one film called Love Hostel, which is again a very dark kind of film, but it’s very interesting and very challenging for me to play that character. I’m also very excited that I’m doing Aashram season two (the one that has just released is Aashram Chapter 2, a continuation of Aashram season one); I’ll shart shooting it in March next year. And then, a film with my dad (Dharmendra) and my brother (Sunny Deol), Apne part 2, which we’re working on the script for, so, hopefully, that should start mid-next year. It is going to be a completely different story (from 2007’s Apne), but it is going to be definitely based on boxing,”

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol & Dharmendra were last seen together in 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Bobby Deol’s web series Aashram revolves around a fraud godman, Baba Nirala and his evil activity. Talking about the success of the two seasons so far, Bobby recently told during an interaction with media that he is overwhelmed by the audience response. Talking about that he is looking forward to season 3, he said, “I am looking forward to it (third season). I just want to thank all the fans for the appreciation and love that we have received for Aashram,”

The Prakash Jha series has screenplay by Kuldeep Ruhil, Tejpal Singh Rawat, Avinash Kumar, and Madhvi Bhatt. Talking about the show, Rawat said: “We expected that the show will do well because we have a director like Prakash (Jha) ji and a really talented actor like Bobby (Deol). Then it was our hard work in terms of writing, so more than expectations, we had the confidence that this show will be appreciated by the audience.”

Must Read: Stand-Up Comedian Vipul Goel Thinks Comparison Of Kapil Sharma With Other YouTube Comedians Is Unfair

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube