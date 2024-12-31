Varun Dhawan led Baby John is one of the biggest disappointments of 2024. The action thriller enjoyed massive pre-release buzz but could not live upto the expectations. It is also facing massive competition from Mufasa: The Lion King and Pushpa 2, which is also impacting its run. Scroll below for the worldwide box office collection after 5 days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Baby John was released in theatres on December 25, 2024. There were predictions that the action thriller would rake upto 16 crores on the opening day. It garnered only 11.25 crores due to the negative reviews, which affected the spot bookings. In the 5-day extended opening weekend, Kalees’ directorial has earned 29.28 crores net.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The curiosity is also dipping in the international circuits. So far, Baby John has earned 8.60 crores gross.

Combining both circuits, the worldwide box office collections come to 43.15 crores gross. These are the earnings one expected Varun Dhawan & Keerthy Suresh starrer to earn in the first two days. But unfortunately, that is far from the case.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown of Baby John below:

India net- 29.28 crores

India gross- 34.55 crores

Overseas gross- 8.60 crores

Worldwide gross- 43.15 crores

More about Baby John

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is the remake of Atlee’s 2016 film Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Prabhu in leading roles. The official Hindi adaptation stars Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The supporting cast also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff. Sanya Malhotra and Salman Khan are also seen in cameo appearances.

The action thriller was released in theatres on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

