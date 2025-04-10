Sunny Deol’s Jaat has opened in the theaters with brilliant response from fans. However, it is yet to be seen if these responses translate into good numbers at the box office as well. According to the current reports, Sunny Deol seems to secure the third best opening of 2025.

Only 11% Of Sikandar

Sikandar opened at the box office with 30.06 crore, and Salman Khan‘s film registered a morning occupancy of 13.76%. Sunny Deol’s film has registered morning occupancy that is less than this range! In fact, it is less than most of the superstar films that arrived in 2025.

Jaat Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, Thursday, April 10, Jaat registered an occupancy of 9.56% in the theaters for the morning shows. Interestingly, the maximum morning occupancy recorded by Sunny Deol’s film is 25% in Jaipur.

Earns 14.5% Of Sikandar

Till 3 pm, as per Sacnik‘s tracking, the film has already earned 4.35 crore, which is almost 14.5% of Sikandar’s opening number. While it would be interesting to see if it manages to touch this number, it is sure that the film might bring the third biggest opening for 2025 after Chhaava and Sikandar.

Check out the morning occupancy registered by Bollywood films in 2025 so far:

Chhaava: 30.5% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Jaat: 9.56% Game Changer : 9.10% Emergency: 5.98% Deva: 5.8% Azaad: 5.7%

Hopefully, things might change for Sunny Deol’s film in the evening and the night shows after a strong word of mouth. All eyes are on the opening-day numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1: With Blockbuster Morning Occupancy, Ajith Kumar Already Earns 40% Of The Biggest Tamil Opener Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News