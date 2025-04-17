Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is set for a theatrical release tomorrow. After Sky Force, Akshay is back on the big screen, and this time, he’ll entertain us with a hard-hitting tale. A few days back, the film was passed with an adult certification by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with zero cuts, which has raised curiosity about its strong content. It clearly aims for a decent start at the Indian box office, and below is its detailed day 1 prediction report!

Benefit of being a sequel

Kesari 2 is a spiritual sequel to 2019’s Kesari. Back then, Kesari enjoyed critical acclaim and was a big box office success. So naturally, there’s already some buzz for the sequel and interest among moviegoers. In the post-pandemic era, we have seen how films benefit from the goodwill of their predecessors. The same thing is happening with the Kesari sequel.

Kesari Chapter 2 has already gained an edge and managed to create awareness around it. The stage is set, and despite being a courtroom drama, it will enjoy good attention from moviegoers on the opening day.

Good Friday holiday to come into play!

Kesari Chapter 2 releases tomorrow, on the occasion of the Good Friday holiday. While there’s decent movement in pre-sales, the holiday release ensures that the crowd will come in large numbers through on-the-spot bookings. Also, since no other major film is arriving tomorrow in the Hindi belt, the sequel will likely dominate the scene.

Day 1 prediction of Kesari Chapter 2

With several factors working in favor, Kesari Chapter 2 will likely earn 8-10 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This will be a decent score considering the adult certification and courtroom drama genre. The actual number might come even higher if word-of-mouth turns out to be positive.

As of now, the film is likely to score the 6th biggest opening among Good Friday releases of Bollywood by surpassing John Abraham’s Rocky Handsome (7.06 crores).

Take a look at the top Good Friday openers of Bollywood (net collection):

Baaghi 2 – 25.10 crores Housefull 2 – 14 crores 2 States – 12.42 crores Himmatwala – 12 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Rocky Handsome – 7.06 crores Dum Maaro Dum – 5 crores

