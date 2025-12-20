Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt’s collaboration is a massive success. Aditya Dhar put his heart and soul into Dhurandhar, and the results are fruitful. The spy action thriller is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. It has now recorded the highest third Friday in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 15 collection!

Continues the 23 crore+ streak at the Indian box office

Since its big release on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has maintained a 23 crore+ streak at the Indian box office. According to official figures, it added 23.70 crores more to the kitty on day 15, maintaining a fantastic hold after minting 25.30 crores on the second Thursday.

The net box office collection in India has reached 503.20 crores. Ranveer Singh starrer had entered the 500 crore club like a cakewalk. It has created history by clocking the fastest entry into the coveted club in only 15 days. The last conqueror on the throne was Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which took 18 days to attain the feat.

Here’s the week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.50 crores

Day 15 – 23.70 crores

Total – 503.20 crores

Records the highest third Friday in Hindi cinema!

Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava delivered the biggest third Friday in Bollywood as it earned 13.30 crores. With almost 78% higher earnings, the spy action thriller has conquered the #1 spot.

Check out the top 3 highest third Fridays in the history of Hindi cinema:

Dhurandhar: 23.70 crores Chhaava: 13.30 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 12.50 crores

Game of profits is going strong!

Dhurandhar is made on a reported budget of 225 crores. In 15 days, the producers have registered a return on investments of 278.20 crores. It has gained the hit status with staggering profits of 123.6% so far! The third weekend is expected to be thunderous, as it is the #1 choice of audiences with no significant competition. Only the sky is the limit for Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing film.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 503.20 crores

India gross: 593.77 crores

ROI: 123.6

Verdict: Hit

