Sankranthi and Pongal 2026 will be a massive theatrical bonanza for film buffs with Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas arriving at the box office in a huge clash with their films Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab. With 19 days remaining, the advance booking for the two films has commenced overseas.

Prabhas VS Thalapathy Vijay

Prabhas‘s horror comedy will lock horns with Vijay’s political drama. Both films will release in all the South Indian languages, as expected, and it would be interesting to see how they pick up pace at the ticket window in the upcoming days.

Jana Nayagan VS The Raja Saab Box Office Pre-Sales

Jana Nayagan has registered an advance sales of $41.9K for the premiere day in the USA. This earning has been registered against 148 shows, with 2037 tickets. This means that the film, on average, has currently sold almost 13 tickets per show available.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab has registered a gross collection of $136K against 960 shows, with 4,699 sold tickets, which means that on average, Prabhas’s film is selling 4.8 tickets per show currently, despite earning 231% higher than Thalapathy Vijay’s film in advance.

Last 24 Hours Jump

In the last 24 hours, Prabhas’s The Raja Saab witnessed a jump of only 4% in its advance sales for the premiere day in the US. Helmed by Maruthi Dasari, the official synopsis of the film says, “A young heir embraces both his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he rises to power, establishing unprecedented rules during his reign as Raja Saab.”

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan witnessed a jump of 119% from the previous day with its advance sales for the premiere day in the USA. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

