It seems like the Malayalam Cinema might get another successful film with Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba! The film, in three days, stands at a total net collection of 13.25 crore at the box office. The film is maintaining a good pace at the box office, despite competition from the national riot, Dhurandhar!

The film featuring Mohanlal and SJ Suryah’s cameo is aiming for a solid Sunday, as it refuses to surrender at the box office after a roaring opening day collection on Thursday. However, the Friday and Saturday numbers have come down to almost half as compared to the opening day!

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, December 20, Bha Bha Ba earned 3.25 crore at the box office, a slight drop from Friday, which had earned 3.3 crore at the box office. The film is aiming for an 18 crore extended weekend if Sunday takes a good jump!

Check out the box office collection of the Malayalam action comedy at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 6.7 crore

Day 2: 3.3 crore

Day 3: 3.25 crore

Total: 13.25 crore

Is Bha Bha Ba A Hit At The Box Office?

Bha Bha Ba is mounted on a budget of reported 30 crore, against which the film has already earned 13.25 crore, recovering almost 44% of its budget. To claim success, it needs to earn 16.75 crore more at the box office. Meanwhile, to nail the hit verdict, the film needs to earn a total of 60 crore, which is a huge target currently!

Helmed by Dhananjay Shankar, the film is rated 4.2 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “Three interconnected lives unfold, with one being a successful conman who continuously deceives others without facing consequences.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

