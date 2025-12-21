Akhanda 2 was expected to rake in massive numbers and conclude 2025 on a high note for Tollywood. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a big failure at the Indian box office and will struggle to reach even half of the budget spent. In the meantime, it is all set to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fourth-highest-grossing film domestically by overtaking Bhagavanth Kesari. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Akhanda 2 earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

On the second Saturday, day 9, the Tollywood biggie earned an estimated 2.5 crores. Compared to day 8’s 1.7 crores, it’s a jump of 47.05%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 80.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 95.52 crore gross. Today, on day 10, it is expected to score 3-3.5 crores, thus pushing the tally to 83.95-84.45 crore net by the end of the second weekend.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 76.75 crores

Day 8 – 1.7 crores

Day 9 – 2.5 crores

Total – 80.95 crores

All set to become Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 4th highest-grosser!

With 80.95 crores, Akhanda 2 is already Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fifth-highest-grossing film in India. On the second Monday, day 11, it will surpass Bhagavanth Kesari (84.78 crores) to claim the fourth spot. Before concluding the run, the film is expected to cross Akhanda (89 crores) and Daaku Maharaaj (91.23 crores) to become the actor’s second-highest-grossing film. Veera Simha Reddy (97.64 crores) might remain unbeaten.

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Balayya in India (net):

Veera Simha Reddy – 97.64 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.23 crores Akhanda – 89 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores Akhanda 2 – 80.95 crores (9 days)

More about the film

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the Akhanda sequel also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. It released in theaters on December 12. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 16: Mammootty Starrer Will Fail To Enter Top 5 Mollywood Grossers Of 2025 In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News