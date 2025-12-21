While the Mammootty starrer Kalamkaval has done its job by emerging victorious at the Indian box office, its pace slowed down more than expected after the first 10 days. In the third week, things have slowed down further, and the film will fall short of the feats it was expected to achieve a few days back. Certainly, it won’t be able to join Mollywood’s top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

On the third Saturday, day 16, the neo-noir crime thriller earned 36 lakh, displaying a slight jump from day 15’s 23 lakh. Overall, the film has earned 35.24 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 41.58 crore gross. Today, on day 17, it is expected to earn 40-45 lakh, thus pushing the tally up to 35.64-35.69 crore net by the end of the third weekend.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.3 crores

Week 2 – 8.35 crores

Day 15 – 23 lakh

Day 16 – 36 lakh

Total – 35.24 crores

Kalamkaval will fail to join Mollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2025

Considering the slow pace, Kalamkaval is going to conclude its domestic run below the 40 crore net mark. So, it won’t be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Hridayapoorvam (40.14 crores) and Dies Irae (41.35 crores), thus failing to make it into the top 5 highest-grossing Mollywood films of the year.

Take a look at the top Malayalam grossers of 2025 in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crores Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 44.25 crores Dies Irae – 41.35 crores Hridayapoorvam – 40.14 crores Kalamkaval – 35.24 crores (16 days) Officer On Duty – 31.64 crores Rekhachithram – 26.6 crores Eko – 24.15 crores

More about the film

Kalamkaval is directed by Jithin K. Jose and also stars Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, and Gayatri Arun in key roles. It was theatrically released on December 5. It was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores.

