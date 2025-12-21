It’s been a month since the musical fantasy sequel Wicked: For Good arrived in theaters, and it has collected $476.3 million at the global box office so far. This puts the sequel roughly $282.5 million behind the first film’s worldwide total of $758.8 million. Given the current stage of its theatrical run and with stiff competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, surpassing the original film’s global haul now appears highly unlikely.

That said, the sequel has already outperformed several notable 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World ($415.1 million), Thunderbolts* ($382.4 million), and Sinners ($368 million). As a result, Wicked: For Good currently ranks as the 13th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide (Box Office Mojo).

In recent days, the film has overtaken Dwayne Johnson’s 2015 hit San Andreas on the global charts. And now, it’s edging closer to the worldwide earnings of a Venom sequel. We’re talking about Venom: The Last Dance, the third installment in the Venom film series starring Tom Hardy. Let’s take a look at how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to surpass it in global earnings.

Wicked: For Good vs. Venom: The Last Dance – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $317.5 million

International: $158.9 million

Worldwide: $476.3 million

Venom: The Last Dance – Box Office Summary

North America: $139.8 million

International: $339.2 million

Worldwide: $478.9 million

As the above figures indicate, the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer is currently behind the Venom sequel by roughly $2.6 million in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, Wicked: For Good is expected to outperform Venom: The Last Dance’s global haul within the next few days.

Wicked: For Good vs. Venom Franchise

Let’s have a look at how all three films in the Venom franchise, starring Tom Hardy, performed at the global box office:

Venom (2018): $856.1 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021): $506.8 million Venom: The Last Dance (2024): $478.9 million

Based on the above numbers, Wicked: For Good is on track to surpass the worldwide total of the third Venom installment in the near future. However, overtaking the earlier entries would be a much tougher challenge. The musical sequel would need to add approximately $30.5 million to outgross the second film and a massive $379.8 million to surpass the first Venom.

While outperforming the 2024 release remains a realistic target if the film sustains solid momentum, surpassing the franchise’s first entry now appears out of reach during its ongoing theatrical run. A clear final verdict is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

More About Wicked & Wicked: For Good

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good Trailer

