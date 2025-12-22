Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Ranveer Singh Uproots Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1

Ranveer Singh has finally done it! On its 17th day, Dhurandhar has finally uprooted Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 to become the Highest Grossing Indian Film of 2025 worldwide! Globally, the spy thriller stands at a total gross collection of 869.45 crore, with 186 crore coming from overseas!

The Grand Global Takeover

The momentum for Ranveer Singh‘s film has been phenomenal, and with the third weekend hitting an almost 100 crore in India, the film is still roaring and how! It has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single Indian film of the year at the worldwide box office!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 17

Interestingly, while Ranveer Singh has claimed the top spot of 2025, Aditya Dhar‘s also entered the list of the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films, claiming the tenth spot in the list. The next target for the actor will be surpassing Stree 2.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Jawan: 1163.62 crore Pushpa 2 Hindi: 1086.55 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaam: 915 crore Animal: 910.72 crore Secret Superstar: 902.72 crore Baahubali 2 Hindi: 893.19 crore Stree 2: 883.45 crore Dhurandhar: 869.45 crore

Ranveer Singh VS Rishab Shetty!

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, with a worldwide gross collection of 845.44 crore in its lifetime. While Ranveer Singh has surpassed this number in only 17 days, he is now running fast towards the 900 crore club at the box office!

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dhurandhar: 869.45 crore Kantara: Chapter 1: 845.44 crore Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 570.67 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore War 2: 371.26 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crore Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 305.17 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore L2: Empuraan: 268.23 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 579.2 crore

India Gross Collection: 683.45 crore

Budget: 225 crore

Profit: 354.2 crore

ROI%: 157.42%

Overseas Gross Collection: 186 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 869.45 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

