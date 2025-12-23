What an earth-shattering run Dhurandhar is enjoying at the worldwide box office. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has officially made its entry into the 900 crore club in only 18 days, which is terrific! It has also surpassed the global lifetime of Stree 2 and Baahubali 2. Scroll below for the day 18 report!

#1 Indian film of 2025 at the overseas box office

Aditya Dhar’s directorial has amassed 193.40 crore gross at the overseas box office in only 18 days. It has surpassed Coolie (180.50 crores) and Saiyaara (172.2 crores) to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 internationally.

The Bollywood spy action thriller is now marching towards the 200 crore club. It is also competing against Animal (257 crores) to become the highest-grossing adult film overseas.

Crosses the 900 crore mark worldwide!

Dhurandhar recently surpassed Kantara Chapter 1 (845.44 crores) and became the #1 Indian film of 2025 worldwide. In 18 days, Ranveer Singh’s film has accumulated 900.10 crore gross. This includes 706.70 crore gross earned in the domestic market.

In the last 24 hours, the spy action thriller left behind the global lifetime of Stree 2 and Baahubali 2 (Hindi). It is now the 8th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the worldwide box office. The next target is to beat Secret Superstar, which has been crossed as you read this article.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Jawan: 1163.62 crores Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 1086.55 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Animal: 910.72 crores Secret Superstar: 902.72 crores Dhurandhar: 900.1 crores Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 893.19 crores Stree 2: 883.45 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 18

India net- 598.9 crores

India gross- 706.7 crores

Overseas gross- 193.4 crores

Worldwide gross- 900.1 crores

