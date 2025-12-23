Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar is now a super-hit at the Indian box office. It is close to entering the 600 crore club and dethroning Chhaava. However, before that, Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has surpassed the Hindi lifetime box office of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has Dhurandhar earned in India?

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s film is the #1 choice of the audience. It is currently only available in the Hindi language, but it has still amassed impressive footfalls. In 18 days of its box office run, Dhurandhar has accumulated 598.90 crores net in India.

The Bollywood spy action thriller is all set to enter the 600 crore club today. It is currently the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Today, Aditya Dhar’s film will surpass the Hindi lifetime of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (600.38 crores).

Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Hindi)

Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film, Jawan, wrapped up its box office run, earning a whopping 640.42 crore net. It collected 584 crores in the Hindi belt, while the remaining sum was from other languages.

Dhurandhar has surpassed the Hindi lifetime of Jawan. It is now the 4th highest-grossing film at the Hindi box office, all set to take on Chhaava and officially enter the top 5. All in less than 20 days – unbelievable, unimaginable!

Check out the highest-grossing films of all time at the Hindi box office:

Pushpa 2 – 836.09 crores Stree 2 – 627.5 crores Chhaava – 600.38 crores Dhurandhar – 598.90 crores Jawan – 584 crores Gadar 2- 525.5 crores Pathaan – 524.53 crores Baahubali 2 – 511 crores Animal – 505 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores

Will Dhurandhar beat Pushpa 2 (Hindi)?

In the next few days, Ranveer Singh starrer will surely surpass Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 to emerge as the highest Bollywood grosser of all time.

But the real question is whether it will surpass Pushpa 2 in the Hindi belt? That will majorly depend on how well Aditya Dhar’s film holds itself after the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. There is also no big release until Border 2, which is releasing ahead of Republic Day 2026. This gives ample time to achieve the milestone. Fingers crossed!

