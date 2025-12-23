Mammootty starrer Kamalkaval is nearing its saturation at the box office. There are multiple competitors, including Evo and Bha Bha Ba, which are impacting its footfalls. The action thriller is less than 3 crores away from entering the top 5 Malayalam grossers of 2025 worldwide. But is it possible? Scroll below for the day 18 report!

Kamalkaval Domestic Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Vinayakan co-starrer added 18 lakhs to its kitty on day 18. It witnessed a slight dip of 22% compared to 23 lakhs garnered last Friday. The overall net collection at the Indian box office has surged to 35.93 crores.

Kamalkaval is the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The next target was to surpass Hridayapoorvam (40.14 crores). The holidays might help witness some boost in the collection; otherwise, the target would be out of hand for Mammootty’s film.

Check out the week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 26.3 crores

Week 2: 8.35 crores

Day 15: 23 lakhs

Day 16: 38 lakhs

Day 17: 47 lakhs

Day 18: 18 lakhs

Total: 35.93 crores

Will it enter the top 5 Malayalam grossers of 2025 worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Kamalkaval has accumulated 80.64 crore gross. This includes 38.25 crore gross from the overseas circuits. Jithin K Jose’s directorial is only 2.27 crores away from entering the top 5 Malayalam grossers of 2025. It will beat Dies Irae (82.19 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan: 268.23 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crores Dies Irae: 82.19 crores Kamalkaval: 80.64 crores Hridayapoorvam: 76.61 crores Rekhachithram: 56.88 crores Officer on Duty: 55.08 crores Evo: 46.67 crores

Kalamkaval Box Office Summary Day 18

Budget: 29 crores

India net: 35.93 crores

ROI: 24%

India gross: 42.39 crores

Overseas gross: 38.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 80.64 crores

