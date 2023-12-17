Death’s Game’s star-studded cast has everyone wondering how much the producers splurged to bring the biggest stars of Hallyuwood. The thought-provoking suspense thriller has captured audiences’ attention far and wide since it debuted in its first four episodes on Friday (December 15). With a promising narrative that has kept the audience on the edge of their seats, the K-drama has emerged as a weekend binge for K-fanatics. Ironically, it’s not only the audience whose hearts skipped a beat with bone-chilling action; lead actor Seo In-guk was also taken aback by some of the scenes. The actor has now revealed one particular scene due to which he suffered a panic attack.

The ensemble cast of the Ha Byung-hoon-directed show follows Choi Yi-jae, portrayed by Seo In-guk, whose kindness and brilliance make him stand out amongst the lot. But in the years that follow, his life takes an unexpected turn, and things don’t work out as planned. After being duped by a scammer, a jobless Yi-jae becomes homeless. On top of it, he also gets dumped by his lover. Giving in to peer pressure, he decides to claim his life; however, much to his astonishment, death (portrayed by Park So-dam) presents him with a challenge that requires him to live 12 different lives, each culminating in a death.

Seo In-guk recently made a guest appearance on Rain’s talk show, ‘Season B Season,’ wherein he disclosed his harrowing experience while shooting Death’s Game, particularly the scenes that required him to fall. The actor has a fear of heights and he had well-informed the makers about the same. But since the script demanded that he undergo difficult tasks and shoot mid-air scenes, he took on the challenge with a strong head but found himself submitting to his fears at some points, which once resulted in a panic attack.

At one point, while shooting a nerve-wracking scene, Seo In-guk was suspended in the air while hanging from a crane. During this particular shot, he found himself having a panic attack. This terrifying encounter also made him realize he has “severe acrophobia.” “I was hanging on a crane and went up really high. When they told me to hold on while they changed the camera settings, there was a duration when I stayed in the air. That was so painful, so I got a panic attack,” the actor recounted.

However, the actor’s determination powered him through challenging circumstances, earning him a newfound respect for his commitment to his craft.

Alongside Seo In-guk, Death’s Game also stars Park So-dam, Choi Si-won, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang-hoon, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Kim Jae-wook, Oh Jung-se, Go Youn-jung, Kim Ji-hoon, Yoo In-soo, Kim Mi-kyung, and Nam Kyung-eup.

Death’s Game (Part I) is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Part II is scheduled to be released on January 5, 2024.

For more K-drama updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: International K-Drama Day: From The Glory 2 To Moving, Top 10 Must-Watch Shows Of 2023!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News