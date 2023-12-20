BLACKPINK recently gave BLINKS the surprise of their lives, renewing their contracts with their agency, YG Entertainment. Since Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose aren’t going anywhere, fans can expect entertainment to roll, and in the same vein, a BLACKPINK virtual concert film, titled BLACKPINK: A VR Encore, is coming soon. The VR concert film has been produced and directed by Diamond Bros. in partnership with Meta.

The South Korean girl group is giving a virtual touch to their Born Pink World Tour with BLACKPINK: A VR Encore. The recently-released trailer for the virtual concert aptly describes the global tour finale performance of the K-pop group in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, which was a star-studded event with the biggest K-pop and K-drama stars gathering to witness the BLACKPINK magic in their area.

The greatest hits from the superstar girl group’s BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink] will be played in the 70-minute concert special, including Shut Down, Pink Venom, DDU-DU DDU-DU, How You Like That, and many more.

BLACKPINK, in a press statement, said, “Filming our upcoming VR concert in the heart of Seoul has added an extra layer of magic to this project. It’s where it all began for us, and being able to share this unique experience with our fans around the world feels incredibly special.” “It’s great to break down geographical barriers with The Diamond Bros. and Meta, bringing back the memory of the ‘BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink]’ finale straight into your home,” the group added.

If you are someone who missed out on attending the year-long Born Pink World Tour, we are sharing everything we know about the upcoming virtual concert special, which ensures a first-hand experience of the band’s renowned performance, guaranteeing a “front-row seat” for the event.

BLACKPINK: A VR Encore: Trailer

The trailer for BLACKPINK: A VR Encore is finally here, and it gives an up-close look into the girl group’s finale Born Pink concert, showing Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo in their element as they light up the jam-packed Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The event marked a full-circle moment for the four girls who began their Born Pink concert in Seoul. Take a look below:

BLACKPINK: A VR Encore: Release Date

BLACKPINK: A VR Encore will make its virtual debut at Meta Horizon Worlds on Tuesday, December 26 at 5 p.m. PT (December 27, 10:00 a.m. Korean Standard Time).

How to Watch BLACKPINK: A VR Encore!

The concert is fairly exclusive. Even though it’s happening virtually, not everyone can have access to it. In certain locations, it’s exclusive to Meta Quest VR headset owners. Those who want to get a front-row seat in Music Valley at Meta Horizon Worlds will need to register for the concert here. BLINKS can also simply RSVP on their Facebook profile to attend. Replays are available to fans, whose location is not published on the performance dates and venues, one month following the show.

Earlier, speaking with Billboard, the four members of the group—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—said, This VR concert is not just a show; it’s an extension of the tour we poured our hearts into. We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros. and Meta, and thank you to our incredible BLINKs for your endless support.”

Must Read: BLACKPINK With Over $10 Million Earnings From Their BORN PINK Tour Concert In Las Vegas Becomes The Highest Grossing Vocal Group [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News